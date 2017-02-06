Minnesota 'on the clock' for Super Bowl 52

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed off a ceremonial Super Bowl 52 football Monday morning, officially putting the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee "on the clock." (Photo: Christopher Polk, @Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas - We're officially on the clock.

The dust hadn't even settled from a historic Super Bowl 51 between New England and Atlanta when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell handed a ceremonial football off to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Monday morning. What that means, in a nutshell, is that the committee now puts the pedal to the metal in a 52-week sprint that will lead to downtown Minneapolis and hopefully involve communities all across the state of Minnesota.

RELATED: KARE 11's special airs Monday Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. 'Countdown to the Big Game'

As part of the transition from Houston to Minnesota the committee debuted a video creating a 'virtual handoff' made from clips sent in by football fans across the state, from as far south as Worthington to as far north as the Bois Forte Reservation. The video includes an appearance by KARE 11's Eric Perkins (2:02) and Lee Valsvik.

“The game ball belongs to our entire state, and we are excited that so many Minnesotans were part of our effort to bring it home,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. “Our Minnesota Handoff video showcases our beautiful state, our welcoming people, and our enthusiasm for hosting Super Bowl LII in the Bold North. Now that Minnesota is on the clock, we are excited celebrate the 52 week countdown to a safe and successful Super Bowl LII!”

Besides the video, the host committee will stage a number of public events in honor of "handoff week."

MONDAY: Bold North Stadium and Downtown Lighting. To commemorate the kick-off countdown to Super Bowl LII, U.S. Bank Stadium, the 35W bridge, the Lowry Avenue bridge, IDS building and other Minnesota landmarks downtown will light up in Bold North colors, beginning at 6 p.m.

TUESDAY: Celebrate the Bold North, U.S. Bank Stadium Downtown East Plaza, 2 – 4 p.m.

Minnesotans are invited to embrace the Bold North with ice sculptures, complimentary coffee and other surprises.

WEDNESDAY: Legacy Fund Kickoff Press Conference, Theodore Wirth Park, 12:30 p.m. The MNSBHC will kick-off its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign with its first grant dedication and press conference to celebrate the launch of 52 weeks of charitable grants to communities across our state, focused on the health and wellness of kids and families.

THURSDAY: Surprise & Delight, Various Locations. Crew 52 will surprise Minnesotans at locations across the Metro area with gifts celebrating the countdown to Super Bowl LII.

FRIDAY: “Show us Your Bold” Rally, Rotunda, Mall of America, 5 – 7 p.m. Join the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders, Skol Line and Vikings players to celebrate the 52-week countdown until Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“This event is so much more than a game – it’s an opportunity for all Minnesotans to make their own Super Bowl memories; to showcase the Bold North to the world; and to create a positive economic impact on our community for years to come,” said Bausch. “We are ready to receive the game ball and start the final drive toward a safe, secure, and successful Super Bowl LII for our visitors and Minnesotans alike.”



RELATED:





(© 2017 KARE)