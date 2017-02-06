Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee takes a tour of Club Nomadic in Houston. (Photo: Bea Chang, KARE)

HOUSTON - It might not look like much from the outside, but this pop-up nightclub is one of the most talked-about venues at this year's Super Bowl in Houston.

Club Nomadic, dubbed a "traveling nightclub experience," is open during Super Bowl weekend. The 62,500-square foot, three-story nightclub holds 9,000 people with special areas for celebrities and VIP ticket holders.

Top artists like Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift will play at this year's venue along with Sam Hunt and the Chainsmokers.

Two months ago the building that houses Club Nomadic did not exist. It was an empty lot. But in just over 60 days and just for Super Bowl 51, Club Nomadic opened to a sell-out crowd.

"Just about 60 days ago, we started pushing some dirt around and what you're going see today is what's been happening since November 29," President of Nomadic Entertainment, Jack Murphy, told the Minnesota Super Bowl Committee members on a tour in Houston.

The idea was to create a unique experience just for the Super Bowl and the Minnesota host committee absolutely loved it.

"Very, very cool," CEO of Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, Maureen Bausch said during the tour. "There's something about being temporary that you get to do it at the Super Bowl and unless you go to another city, you won't get it. That's the cool thing is that unique experience."

The Minnesota committee still has to figure out where Club Nomadic will land in the Twin Cities, but you can bet it will be a big hit in 2018.

