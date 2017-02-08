Super Bowl group launches '52 weeks of giving'

MINNEAPOLIS - When the Super Bowl comes to Minnesota, everyone wins as the Minnesota Super Bowl moves forward with a goal to leave a legacy improving the health and wellness of children across the state.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund kicked off “52 Weeks of Giving” at Theodore Wirth Park Wednesday, giving a $52,000 grant to The Loppet Foundation, which is focused on giving north Minneapolis children access to outdoor sports in the winter.

“We really see ourselves as a North Minneapolis based organization and if we are not engaged in north Minneapolis, we are not successful,” said Anthony Taylor, Adventures Director for the Loppet Foundation.

The Loppet Foundation partners with north Minneapolis students and gives equity in access to participate in outdoor activities like mountain biking, cross country skiing, trail running, paddling and orienteering.

The gift to The Loppet Foundation will help facilitate construction of 14,000 square foot trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, which will become a hub for North Minneapolis students and families and will also be used to store ski and snow equipment, a great need as currently the park uses storage sheds to contain equipment.

“I can’t think of a better way to start this “Bold North” theme, than on a cold winter day where the Loppet Foundation really celebrates the “Bold North” way of living,” said Dana Nelson, Vice President of Legacy and Community Partnerships for the MNSBHC Legacy Fund.

Students from Lucy Craft Laney Community School were on hand to show how they will directly benefit from the gift.

“It’s a skiing foundation, you can do a whole bunch of stuff. Winter is the best season, because you get to do a lot of fun stuff,” said Morgan McDonald, age 8.

To make Super Bowl 52 a statewide event, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee’s Legacy Fund will award grants every week in 52 communities throughout the state as part of its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges, and Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Dr. Edward Ehlinger were among a group of more than 100 hundred supporters and children at the event.

KARE 11 will provide coverage of the giving each week leading up to the game. You can also follow the giving on www.mnsuperbowl.com.

