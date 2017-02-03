One year away, MPD prepares for Super Bowl 52

Minneapolis Police are traveling to Houston to watch that city's police force in action, to prep for next year and Super Bowl 52.

MINNEAPOLIS - It's been a while since Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl... 25 years to be exact. And in that time, the biggest football event in America has grown larger and larger.

"A year is a week. We do feel already like it's crunch time," said Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau, who is traveling to Houston to witness and examine the security challenges that await her police department.

Harteau will be shadowing Houston's Police Chief Art Acevedo this weekend.

"We will also debrief after the Super Bowl," added Harteau.

Harteau is the first to point out that MPD will need to rely on support from other law enforcement agencies next year.

Houston has roughly 5,000 police officers. Minneapolis has less than 1,000.

"We're doing what we can on straight time, but there are certainly going to be levels of overtime included, and that's part of the budget we presented to the Super Bowl committee," said Harteau.

According to a spokesperson for the FBI office in the Twin Cities, agents are already in Houston and learning firsthand from their counterparts in Texas.

"I think it's great for the city. I think it's great for the Minneapolis Police Department and partner agencies. Our officers are excited to have the Super Bowl here," said Harteau.

"I'm just hopeful the Vikings will be in it," she added.

