Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl comeback, OT win

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports)

The New England Patriots had to make Super Bowl history in more ways than one to secure the fifth title of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

The Patriots mounted the largest comeback ever in a Super Bowl by netting 19 points in the fourth quarter and then scored on a James White touchdown on the first drive of overtime on a for a 34-28 win.

Atlanta's top-scoring offense helped build an early lead, and its defense rattled Tom Brady in the first half. Cornerback Robert Alford's pick-six gave Atlanta a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Atlanta led 28-3 in the third quarter after a Tevin Coleman touchdown.

But Brady and the Patriots regrouped, and the team scored 25 unanswered points to tie the game in the final minute. On the heels of an incredible Julian Edelman catch off a deflected pass, New England even the score on a James White touchdown and Danny Amendola two-point conversion in the final minute.

With his fifth title, Brady now stands alone as the most Super Bowl wins for a quarterback, and Belichick broke the mark for most for a coach.

USA TODAY