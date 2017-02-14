SB 52 legacy grant creates mobile playground in Rochester

Children in Rochester will soon have a whole new way to play thanks to a Minnesota Super Bowl Legacy Grant. (Photo: KARE 11)

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Children in Rochester will soon have a whole new way to play thanks to a Minnesota Super Bowl Legacy Grant.

The host committee is traveling the state, giving away 52 grants, one each week, as we countdown to Super Bowl 52.

Although temperatures and a lack of snow didn't reflect a typical February day in Minnesota, a bold grant from a Bold North campaign was accepted with gratitude in Rochester.

The $52,000 will go towards a mobile playground, similar to this trailer jammed full of outdoor equipment that will travel throughout Rochester.

"It's the healthy concept of a mobile food truck or an ice cream truck just think what this can do to your health," said Paul Widman.

"You know, they have a playground but there are extra activities that maybe we would not have gotten to do if it were not for this," said Olivia Chapman.

Giving ways before Minnesota gets the big the game.

