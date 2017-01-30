SB51: Expect more humor, social media in ads

Jan 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view outside the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

MINNEAPOLIS - Millions of people will be watching the big game this Sunday. Millions more will be watching strictly for the commercials.

In fact, 114 million tuned into last year's game. Ad agencies know this. The networks know this. The NFL knows this. It's why, this year, the price tag for a 30-second spot has hit $5 million.

Steve Knapp, Executive Director of Media at Minneapolis-based Colle+McVoy, says they have two clients with ads airing during this years’ big game.

"Cenex, a convenience store and energy company, part of CHS, is debuting a new campaign called, "Powered Locally," Knapp said. He added Explore Minnesota Tourism will air a regional spot during the big game this Sunday all about the sporting events coming to Minnesota in 2018.

Knapp says the commercials for the big game seem to have a general theme. This year, he says to expect more humor and more incorporation of social media.

Local ad agency Space 150 is working on a campaign for Minnesota-based Buffalo Wild Wings for this year's game featuring Brett Favre. Here's a sneak peek.

