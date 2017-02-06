SB52: Ice palace returning to St. Paul's Winter Carnival

The St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice Palace circa 2004. (Photo: Pioneer Press)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - With the Super Bowl coming to Minneapolis next year, city leaders in St. Paul are planning to capitalize on the influx of visitors.

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival just wrapped up its 131st year of winter fun.

"There are people who come every year that their parents brought them and their children or their grandchildren and I think those stories are so special," said Rosanne Bump, CEO of the Saint Paul Festival and Heritage Foundation.

Bump said a typical year brings in about 200,000 people to the festival. Now, she and hundreds of others are thinking of next year's Winter Carnival, which coincides with Super Bowl 52 and is expected to bring in thousands of more visitors.

"Everything we do will be amplified. Everything will be bigger, better, more delicious, fantastic," said Joe Spencer, who is the Director of Arts and Culture for the City of Saint Paul.

Few details were given about the scope of next year's events, but leaders did confirm there will be an ice palace, which is a multi-million dollar project.

The previous palace was built in 2004. There was also one in 1992, when Minneapolis hosted the Super Bowl at the Metrodome.

"It's not something that every community can do and so it makes it really special when it's in their hometown or they're able to visit something special like that," said Bump.

"I think people are going to be overwhelmed by the amount of activity that goes on in Saint Paul in the dead of winter," said Spencer.

During this year's ice display, about 1,000 blocks of ice were used, weighing about 400 pounds each.

For a typical ice palace, up to 30,000 blocks of ice are used.

A location and design for next year's ice palace has not been announced.

