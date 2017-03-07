SB52: Legacy grant expands Mille Lacs nutrition program

A grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will expand a program to build more gardens and educate children about the importance of eating healthy in the Mille Lacs area. (Photo: KARE 11)

MILLE LACS, Minn. - A grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee will expand a program to build more gardens and educate children about the importance of eating healthy in the Mille Lacs area.

“A lack of access to nutritious food has led our to diabetes-related health issues such as high blood pressure, obesity and chronic kidney disease,” said Sam Moose, Commissioner, Mille Lacs Band Health and Human Services Department. “This ($100,000) grant supports our effort to give our communities the ability to eat, share and sell healthy and locally produced food.”

Along with providing nutritious food, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe will use the community gardens to foster youth engagement.

On Tuesday, the Super Bowl Legacy Fund and MLBO hosted an event at the community greenhouse to celebrate the grant. Young people from the local tribe hand-painted murals and learned about gardening and planting, so they can participate in the Mino-Miijim program.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is a private, non-profit corporation formed to plan and execute Super Bowl LII. For more information, click here.

(© 2017 KARE)