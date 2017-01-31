State may extend bar hours for 2018 Super Bowl

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers appear ready to let football fans drink a bit later when the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis in 2018.

A Senate committee heard a bill Tuesday to allow liquor license holders in Hennepin and Ramsey counties apply to stay open until 4 a.m. during Super Bowl weekend. That's two hours later than usual.

Sen. Karin Housley, the bill's author, says the bill is similar to legislation from past years for the 2008 Republican National Convention and the 2014 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Senators asked few questions on the bipartisan legislation and set the bill aside for inclusion in a larger liquor bill.

