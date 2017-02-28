Super Bowl Legacy Grant to rebuild Rice Co. playground

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund has awarded Rice County Public Health Services with a grant to a playground. (Photo: KARE 11)

FARIBAULT, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund has awarded Rice County Public Health Services with a grant to a playground.

The Cannon River Mobile Home Park playground has no sidewalks and the equipment in sparse. But that's about to change.

The $49,918 grant will rebuild the playground and help ensure a safe space for families and kids to gather and be physically active.

From the county to the Super Bowl Host Committee, it takes a team of people to build a safe place where kids can play.

