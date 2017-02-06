Super Bowl XXVI merged the big game with our big chill

The last time the Twin Cities held the NFL’s big game, which was in the Metrodome, was Super Bowl XXVI on Jan. 26, 1992. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS – As Super Bowls go, Minnesota’s turn at hosting the NFL’s big game seems so logical, so rhythmical, so mathematical.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host Super Bowl LII next year. The last time the Twin Cities held the NFL’s big game, which was in the Metrodome, was Super Bowl XXVI on Jan. 26, 1992.

Just like the numbers 52 and 26, Minnesota and winter go together; and in 1992, Minneapolis-St. Paul embraced – doubled down on, so to speak – the cold in acquiring and hosting the Super Bowl.

“We absolutely embraced winter,” recalls Dave Mona, who was part of the Super Bowl Task Force back then.

“MEAN” TEMPERATURE

Mona recalls filling out the Super Bowl bid.

“After mean temperature, I had written, yes,” Mona says.

It was not the predictable numeric response.

“On there was mean January temperature,” Mona says, “and I looked at it and said, ‘Damn right; yes.’”

Mona says that brought a smile to the NFL.

But Minnesota’s successful application ran counter to traditional warm-climate Super Bowl sites.

Bill Lester, who was on the task force and is the former executive director of the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission, heard fan reaction at an earlier Super Bowl.

When Minnesota’s selection was announced, Lester recalls, “The people were booing; the people around me were booing.”

But fans from the AFC and NFC champion cities, Buffalo and Washington D.C., arrived to a winter welcome.

“The idea was we’re not ashamed cause we live up here, cause it’s chilly, but take pride in the fact,” Lester says.

SUPER BOWL MEETS WINTER CARNIVAL

If ice was in the name, it was part of the Super Bowl festivities, including carving, a slide and the castle.

Mona says the St. Paul Winter Carnival joined the Super Bowl party.

“This was to be a Minnesota Super Bowl, and nobody celebrates winter better around here than St. Paul,” Mona notes.

Even the game ticket gave a nod to winter; the Lombardi Trophy appeared to be rising out of shards of ice.

PARTY UNDER GLASS AND SOME FIRSTS

The 1992 Super Bowl experience was not all outside, and it did include some firsts that continue today.

Minneapolis took advantage of its downtown skyway system with the so-called Party Under Glass. NFC fan headquarters could be found in IDS; the AFC fans gathered at the former Pillsbury Center.

The Minneapolis Convention Center held the very first NFL Experience for fans, which even included a chance to kick a field goal.

And Wayne Kostroski, who was also part of the Super Bowl Task Force, created another first - Taste of the NFL. Known as a Party with a Purpose, chefs from each NFL city created a night of food that raised funds to feed the hungry.

“Twenty-six years later, it has distributed over $25 million. That creates over 200 million new meals,” Kostroski notes.

The Super Bowl LII Host Committee estimates the 1992 Super Bowl event saw more than 60,000 visitors come to the Twin Cities for the weekend. By comparison, next year, more than 1 million are expected over 10 days.

Maureen Ramirez and Julie Karlen, who are sisters and were teenagers at the time, had the role of snowflakes in "Winter Magic."

SUPER BOWL XXVI AND WINTER MAGIC

Super Bowl XXVI was more than festivities; Washington defeated Buffalo 37-24.

The halftime show was titled “Winter Magic,” which fit the overall Minnesota theme. It featured singer Gloria Estefan along with former Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill, skating on Teflon.

Maureen Ramirez and Julie Karlen, who are sisters and were teenagers at the time, had the role of snowflakes and joined hundreds in the performance.

“I list it on things I have in common with U2, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Prince,” Ramirez says.

Karlen adds, “Every year when I watch the Super Bowl, I think, I performed in the halftime show. We laugh about it.”

Rolling Stone ranked the show 23rd and noted it “was the big turning point” in halftime shows;

Michael Jackson performed the next year.

Reflecting on the halftime show, Mona recalls, “It was cute; it was very Minnesotan.”

But the whole event was very Minnesotan.

The halftime show underscored Minnesota’s theme, when performers closed by shouting, “Come feel the cold.”

