Taste of the NFL celebrates 26 years

Dish out of Atlanta for 26th annual Taste of the NFL in Houston. (Photo: Jason Steussy, KARE)

HOUSTON - Taste of the NFL, dubbed the "single-most successful NFL sanctioned charitable event," dedicated to ending hunger, celebrated with their 26th annual Party with a Purpose on Saturday night in Houston.

All of the proceeds raised at the event goes directly to each team's hometown community in all 32 cities. To date the organization has raised over $25 million, providing over 200 millions meals for Americans.

"This idea... you're coming to Minnesota... let's get food fun football and celebrities together and lo and behold here we are!" founder Wayne Kostroski told KARE 11.

The event first started in Minneapolis in 1992.

