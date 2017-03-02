The new plan to market Minneapolis

Minneapolis' tourism plan, "Destination Transformation 2030", is expected to be implemented this year. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - City leaders and folks from Meet Minneapolis have come together for the first-ever master plan for tourism.

More than 3,000 people participated in the “Destination Transformation 2030” which took a year to plan. Inspired by the major events coming to Minneapolis, organizers are capitalizing on the opportunities to strive toward long-term gains.

“Our research reveals that people who have never been to Minneapolis don’t think of us at all. When they do think of us, they think of us as cold, remote and boring with a large shopping mall,” said Kevin Hanstad of Meet Minneapolis.

There are eight initiatives to the master plan:

Attract 50 million visitors to the metro area annually by 2030 Launch a metro-wide branding and marketing campaign Build an iconic visitors center on Downtown’s Central Riverfront Implement a unified transportation, wayfinding and information program for Minneapolis Adopt a comprehensive place-making plan to drive Minneapolis’ tourism priorities and investments Accentuate Winter as a novel tourism adventure Grow and emphasize hospitality jobs as important to social equity and the metro economy Identify and secure ongoing resources to implement the tourism master plan

Plan implementation is expected to begin this year.

(© 2017 KARE)