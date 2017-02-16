Twin Cities FBI prepares for Super Bowl security

US Bank Stadium. Credit: KARE 11

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. - If you thought security was tight when Saint Paul hosted the RNC or when Minneapolis hosted the MLB All-Star Game, you haven't seen anything yet.

FBI agents from the Minneapolis division are already preparing to handle the multiple logistic challenges that come with securing the biggest sporting event in America.

It's an effort that involves all levels of government - local, state and federal.

"We’re aware of all the various threats, both domestic terrorism international terrorism," said Jeffrey K. Van Nest of the FBI's Minneapolis division.

While Minneapolis Police will be the lead in managing security operations, the FBI will not be far behind.

"The good news for us in the Minneapolis area [is that] we are a very tight knit law enforcement and public safety community, " said Van Nest.

By the time February 4, 2017 rolls around, FBI agents will have been planning for the Super Bowl for two years.

Agents from the Twin Cities have traveled to San Francisco last year and Houston this month to learn about the Super Bowl security challenges firsthand.

"Many of our efforts will be behind-the scenes and out of public view, " said Van Nest.

The FBI will send additional agents from other divisions to Minneapolis next February. There will also be "analytical personnel supporting us from our headquarters in Washington," added Van Nest.

(© 2017 KARE)