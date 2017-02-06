What do celebrities think about a Super Bowl in MN?

ESPN's "The Party" draws dozens of celebrities to the Super Bowl. (Photo: KARE 11)

HOUSTON - We hit ESPN's "The Party" red carpet at the Super Bowl in Houston on Friday night to ask an array of celebrities how they feel about coming to Minnesota for next year's game.

Reactions amongst the athletes, actors and musicians were certainly mixed. Some were even vehemently against cold Super Bowl locations.

But regardless of their opinion of Minnesota, many said they would be there for the big game next year.

(© 2017 KARE)