What else is there to do at the Super Bowl?

NFL Experience in George R. Bush Convention Center in Houston. (Photo: Chris Hrapsky, KARE)

HOUSTON - Super Bowls have become way more than just a football game. Fans expect an experience and the NFL goes out of its way to provide it even if you don't have a ticket to the actual game.

"The Super Bowl is so much more than a game," said Kevin Cooper, head of media for the Houston Super Bowl Committee. "You can’t Super Bowl from your couch. You got to go out and experience it,"

He helped us to navigate all the stuff going on this week in Houston for Super Bowl 51.

NFL Experience

It’s a backstage look at everything NFL plus hands-on games and drills and memorabilia.

Tickets are $25 for kids, $35 for adults.

Super Bow Live

Nine days of concerts and food. It's think main downtown party.

Super Bowl Opening Night

A chance for media and fans to see the two teams and yuck it up with the players.

Super Bowl Radio Row

Features every major sport radio show in the country.

And then there's the parties the whole week

ESPN, Rolling Stone, Super Bowl Gala, Club Nomadic featuring Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, The Off the Field Players' Wives Fashion Show, Leather and Laces, Undisputed, Athletes in Action, Taste of the NFL.

