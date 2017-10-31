15 years after flood, Super Bowl grant helps Roseau rebuild

$100,000 in grant money is flowing into Roseau, thanks to the Polaris Foundation and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign. (Photo: KARE 11)

ROSEAU, Minn. - A decade and a half after a devastating flood in Roseau, a Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant is helping the community do more than just rebuild.

Fifteen years ago, the Roseau River spilled far outside of its banks after heavy rains, flooding the city of Roseau and affecting almost every home and business in its path.

The city has rebuilt what was damaged, and part of its plan for the future is the new South Riverview Park along the river.

"It's definitely part of our bigger picture," says Mayor Jeff Pelowski. "It's related to our schools. It's related to health care. It's related to our downtown.

For the small town of roughly 2,700 people, it's taken several years to bounce back, let alone help raise funds for this specific project.

But now $100,000 in grant money is flowing into Roseau, thanks to the Polaris Foundation and the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund's 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

"We're excited to make this contribution, to kick off and really build on what's been done here," said Scott Wine, CEO of Polaris and member of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee's advisory board.

The funding will push the project into its second phase adding a skate park, an ice rink and more.

