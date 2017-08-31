Andrew Zimmern kicks off SB52's 'Super Snack Challenge'

Andrew Zimmern talks about Super Bowl Snack Challenge. Credit: KARE 11

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - Got a kid who's a snacking expert? There's a new contest, with Super Bowl 52 honors, that you need to know about.

Super Snack Challenge, a contest that invites children ages 8-14 to share their favorite healthy game day recipe, kicked off Thursday at the Minnesota State Fair, with celebrity chef and Minnesota native Andrew Zimmern.

The goal is to get kids thinking about healthier routines in a fun, engaging way.

More than 50 -- 52 to be exact -- challenge semi-finalists will get an invite to attend the Super Kids Tailgate Party that will take place during the 10-day Super Bowl festival, before the big game on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Entering the snack challenge is easy -- just have your child come up with their own, healthy ingredient snack and enter their submission here.

RELATED: Enter the Super Snack Challenge

Recipes will be graded based on nutrition, ease to make, creativity and taste.

Judges, which include notable Minnesota chefs, will select the 52 semi-finalists, then 10 finalists and ultmately three Super Snack Challenge winners.

But act soon -- the contest ends on Oct. 16.

© 2017 KARE-TV