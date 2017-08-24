Courtyard giving away on-the-field sleepover for Super Bowl 52

Going to the Super Bowl is a dream come true for a lot of people, but a new contest could sweeten that deal for one lucky NFL fan and their guest. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Going to the Super Bowl is a dream come true for a lot of people, but a new contest could sweeten that deal for one lucky NFL fan and their guest.



Courtyard Marriott, the official hotel of the NFL, is transforming an on-the-field suite at US Bank Stadium into the ultimate guest room.

The winner of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest will get to spend the night in the suite and wake up to the Vikings stadium field out their window on Super Bowl morning.

Courtyard wants you to snap a photo and use their hashtag on social media for a chance to win.



“Courtyard is looking for a one-of-a-kind unique NFL fan," said Callette Nielsen, VP and global brand manager for Courtyard. "We want you to snap a photo and post it using #CourtyardSuperBowlContest to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.”

In addition to the overnight suite, the winner will get tickets to the game and other prizes like the possibility of meeting some of their favorite NFL players.



The contest starts Sept. 1 and runs through Nov. 3.

© 2017 KARE-TV