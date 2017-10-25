4onthefloor perform "All My Friends". Credit: Tim Moore, KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - There's no better way to celebrate 100 days out from Super Bowl 52 than with music! KARE 11 teamed up with Minneapolis-based 4onthefloor to bring to you a special music video.

Belinda, Julie and Randy take a selfie during 4onthefloor's "All My Friends". Credit: Tim Moore, KARE 11

KARE 11 has adopted 4onthefloor's "All My Friends" as the KARE 11 official Super Bowl anthem. KARE 11 is the official home of Super Bowl 52.

You will be able to download the song for FREE from Thursday October 26, 2017 to Friday October 27, 2017 at midnight.

4onthefloor brings a bluesy high energy rock and roll sound to their fans. Check out their new release "All In" and their catalogue of music. Follow the band at 4onthefloor.com, and their Facebook and Twitter.

Their music can be purchased at:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-4onthefloor/id362131943

4OTF Store: https://ambientmerch.com/collections/4otf/music

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7HU33sUA3ORhdqTVeeMLir

Amazon : https://music.amazon.com/artists/B003CIVNAI

