MINNEAPOLIS - During Super Bowl weekend, expect several Minneapolis bars and restaurants to remain open until 4 a.m.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council voted to approve a resolution that would allow bars and restaurants in designated areas near US Bank Stadium to remain open until 4 a.m. during Super Bowl weekend.

Erik Forsberg, who owns three bars including Erik the Red, located directly across US Bank Stadium, will apply for the 4 a.m. permit.

"This is really the pinnacle of all sporting events. This is our moment to shine," said Forsberg. "We're bringing like a million people into the city at point, so we want to be able to service them."

Only bars located downtown, in the North Loop, St. Anthony Main area, and Loring Park can apply for the permit, which costs $250.

The permit allows bars to remain open until 4 a.m. starting Friday, February 2nd through Monday, February 5th.

"Later hours are actually more beneficial," argues Forsberg. "2 a.m. isn't late enough because people still rush into the street at 2 a.m. and that's been part of the problem."

Forsberg believes staggered closing times for bars will boost safety and reduce violent incidents in downtown Minneapolis.

"I think you'll be surprised. I think this is a very good lesson for it," he said.

