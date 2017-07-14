Event spaces prepare for a test run with the X Games

Lumber Exchange Building in downtown Minneapolis. Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS - Big air, big tricks, and big expectations.

The X Games are in town and with it comes the opportunity for event spaces to take the crowds for a test run.

The Lumber Exchange building in Minneapolis, boasts 47,000 square feet of space plus a multi million dollar renovation that marketing director Allie Gilbert says fits all tastes.

"There are all sorts of opportunities in the city from culinary experiences to places like the Exchange Alibi which is based on clubs that you would see in LA, or Miami, or New York,” said Gilbert.

Other spaces like Manny’s Steakhouse and Seven are upping their square footage to meet the masses of people that will flow into Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII.

With the X Games in town plus the big game on the way, all eyes will be on The Bold North.

"Beyond the initial impact economically to a venue like this with the Super Bowl I think we’re all pretty excited about the spotlight being shown on Minneapolis as whole,” said Gilbert.

© 2017 KARE-TV