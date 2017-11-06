Florida Georgia Line to play Super Bowl week

MINNEAPOLIS - The first of many concerts ahead of Super Bowl 52 has been confirmed.
Florida Georgia Line will play Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake on Feb. 3, the night before the big game.
Club Nomadic is the temporary nightclub and music venue that's being built specifically for the Super Bowl.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon. General admission tickets are priced at $200. Click here for more information.
Florida Georgia Line played Target Field earlier this year.
