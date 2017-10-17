Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa receives $85K Super Bowl grant

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund took its campaign to Cloquet on Tuesday. An $85,000 grant will help pay for three new projects for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. http://kare11.tv/2ggZo7D

KARE 5:16 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

