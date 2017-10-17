Fond du Lac Band receives $85K Super Bowl grant

On Tuesday, the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa celebrated an $85,000 grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund. (Photo: KARE 11)

CLOQUET, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund took its campaign to Cloquet on Tuesday.

An $85,000 grant will help pay for three new projects for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

One will be a path for walkers and bikers right next to the very busy Big Lake Road.

The second project will be improving the community gardens so that students can plant and harvest crops, and also learn about Native nutrition.

Number three: The Reservation's outdoor hockey rink will be renovated, and they will get new skates that kids can use for free.

"Well, what do you need?" says Bryan Bosto, who manages the Brookston Community Center. "Well, we need everything."

Bosto has seen the problems with the rink over the years and says they'll add a warm house and lights.

"The great thing about our hockey rink is that you can use it all year round with box lacrosse, and use that during summer," he said.

Dana Nelson from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee says this investment goes beyond the big game.

"It means that there will be people here playing for years after the Super Bowl," Nelson says. "There'll be young people riding bikes, eating the vegetables out of the gardens, playing in these playgrounds. That's the legacy we're hoping to leave."

