KARE
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

Fond du Lac Band receives $85K Super Bowl grant

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund took its campaign to Cloquet on Tuesday. An $85,000 grant will help pay for three new projects for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. http://kare11.tv/2ggZo7D

Cory Hepola, KARE 5:17 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

CLOQUET, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund took its campaign to Cloquet on Tuesday.

An $85,000 grant will help pay for three new projects for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

One will be a path for walkers and bikers right next to the very busy Big Lake Road.

The second project will be improving the community gardens so that students can plant and harvest crops, and also learn about Native nutrition.

Number three: The Reservation's outdoor hockey rink will be renovated, and they will get new skates that kids can use for free.

"Well, what do you need?" says Bryan Bosto, who manages the Brookston Community Center. "Well, we need everything."

Bosto has seen the problems with the rink over the years and says they'll add a warm house and lights.

"The great thing about our hockey rink is that you can use it all year round with box lacrosse, and use that during summer," he said.

Dana Nelson from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee says this investment goes beyond the big game.

"It means that there will be people here playing for years after the Super Bowl," Nelson says. "There'll be young people riding bikes, eating the vegetables out of the gardens, playing in these playgrounds. That's the legacy we're hoping to leave."

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories