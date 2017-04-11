Itasca County food bank gets new refrigerated truck

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank was awarded a Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund grant on Tuesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

DEER RIVER, Minn. - A northern Minnesota food bank is getting a new refrigerated truck, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

On Tuesday, the fund gave $50,000 to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank in Itasca County. The grant is part of the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign leading up to the Super Bowl.

The check was presented at King Elementary School in Deer River, Minnesota, where Second Harvest and local students were gathered for nutrition lessons.

The refrigerated truck purchased with the grant money will allow Second Harvest to deliver produce and healthy foods to under-served communities in Itasca County and the surrounding region. They say one in five children in that area are food insecure.

