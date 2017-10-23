Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS - The rumors are true.
Justin Timberlake will be performing at the 2018 Super Bowl 52 Halftime Show.
Us Weekly reported about a month ago that the pop star was finalizing a deal to perform, and on Sunday, he tweeted a cryptic video confirmation -- with the help of his friend Jimmy Fallon.
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
The NFL and Pepsi also confirmed the news.
Minnesota.@SuperBowl LII.— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2017
February 4, 2018.@jtimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII pic.twitter.com/XreajJiHJu
This will be the third time for Timberlake to perform at halftime, the most for any entertainer. Timberlake's last halftime performance was in 2004 with Janet Jackson, which coined the term "nipplegate" after a wardrobe malfunction led to a record FCC fine. He also performed in 2001 with *NSYNC.
Timberlake is currently working on his fifth studio album. His latest release was The 20/20 Experience in 2013.
His latest single, "Can't Stop the Feeling," for the movie "Trolls," debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won a Grammy -- Timberlake's 10th.
© 2017 KARE-TV
