Kevin Hart at Target Center Super Bowl weekend

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:10 AM. CDT October 16, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Comedian Kevin Hart brings his "The Irresponsible Tour" to the Target Center over Super Bowl weekend.

He will help kick off the festivities with his show on Friday February 2, 2018.

Tickets go on sale Friday October 20 at 9 a.m. at the Target Center box office or online at www.axs.com or 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

Kevin Hart's memoir "I Can't Make this Up: Life Lessons" debuted at number one on the New York Bestseller list in 2017. Later this year he will be seen in the "Jumanji" reboot alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. His other recent movie projects include "The Secret Life of Pets", "Central Intelligence", and "Ride Along 2".

 

