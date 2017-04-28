Metro Transit's 'time to shine' will be Super Bowl LII

According to Metro Transit, it's going to be "all hands on deck" during the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl in Minnesota. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Super Bowl LII is going to take a lot of people and resources. Metro Transit is well aware of how popular public transportation will be during the 10-day event.

"It's going to be our time to shine and we're going to want to put our best foot forward," said Metro Transit Spokesperson Howie Padilla.

Padilla said it's going to be "all hands on deck" during the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl in Minnesota.

"So right now I'd say we're right in the middle of the planning process. We've been starting this planning months ago," Padilla said.

Part of that planning included a trip down to Houston during Super Bowl LI. Padilla said on the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl, "There's so much that goes into the operations and the planning and the collaboration with that. That was our real eye opener."

Unlike Houston's stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium is in the downtown area.

"So that just presents different issues to look at. So we're already looking at those routes, what they'll look like. I would say that beginning in July as the summer progresses, and then into the fall, I would expect that in October, November, you're really going to start seeing kind of an education piece," Padilla said.

Metro Transit is also taking into considering Super Bowl events taking place away from the stadium, as well as traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Padilla said they're still focused on local riders, saying, "We're going to want to make sure and explain to them what they can expect and what they might see and what they might experience."

He went on to say, "It's a chance for us to highlight our system, highlight what we do well, and to frankly show off what all these months and months of planning with all of our partners has accomplished."

