Minneapolis honing Super Bowl traffic plan

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Freeways full of fans and streets stuffed with Super Bowl festivities.

Jon Wertjes, Director of Traffic for the City of Minneapolis, is busy prepping for the influx of visitors coming this February.

“We know we've got a big game, we know we've got a couple of events at the Convention Center on Nicollet Mall and so we're talking with the host committee about what they're planning for and how we can make traffic the best it can be,” Wertjes.

On a typical day, about a half to three-quarters of a million residents and visitors are driving in downtown Minneapolis. The expected number of tourists taking in Minnesota's big game? One million.

If you're looking for heavy auto areas to avoid during the 10-day festival?

“During the week leading up to the game we've got the Super Bowl Experience at the Convention Center so there will be traffic and interest for pedestrians and users there as well as Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall. There will be shuttle services for a variety of circumstances, but those are still in the works”

Plans are in motion to mitigate congestion but this traffic expert has some helpful tips.

“Show up early, stay late, and enjoy downtown.”

© 2017 KARE-TV