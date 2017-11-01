Minnesota made products featured in MOA marketplace

Credit: Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Just in time for the holidays and Super Bowl 52 the Mall of America will open its Minnesota Marketplace. The pop-up store has been featured at the MOA in years past but this year it will extend through February 9, 2018.

It will feature Minnesota-made products from up-and-coming and established brands. The group of 20 retailers was coordinated by RAAS (a national company specializing in pop-up retailers).

The Minnesota Marketplace will include handmade accessories, food items, beauty products, clothing, home decor items and more. For some of the brands this will be the first time their products will be featured in a store.

The Mall of America is always a destination for holiday shoppers but this year MOA will serve as a featured Super Bowl location. The Marketplace will be located on Level 2 on the west end.

Here is a complete list of the brands that will be on display:

Fringe and Fettle

Goodrich and Grand

Great Lakes

i like you

Isadore Nut Company

Leather Works

Mill City Fineries

MN United FC

Northern Glass

Pab's Packs

Pearson's Candy

Poppy

Sanborn Canoe Co.

Spinning Wylde

Still Kickin

The Beer Dabbler

Thumbs Cookies

True Activewear

Urban Undercover

Worker B

