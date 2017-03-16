MN startup changing the game for sports practice

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MN couple looks for Good Samaritan who helped during storm
-
Soldier surprises mom at graduation
-
1987 coverage of the murder of Lillian Kuller
-
Study: 1 in 5 cars on MN roads have open recalls
-
St. Paul police fatally shoot man
-
Augsburg hockey team sends janitor to see family
-
Fmr. Mpls. officer facing assault charge has storied past
-
Man saved from flesh-eating bacteria
-
SB52 seeks 10,000 volunteers
-
U.S. women's hockey boycott over wage
More Stories
-
Hennepin Co. using drones for search and rescuesMar 16, 2017, 8:40 p.m.
-
Victim ID'd in officer-involved shooting in St. PaulMar 15, 2017, 5:22 a.m.
-
Former Mpls. officer charged in violent arrestMar 15, 2017, 2:21 p.m.