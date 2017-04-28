Mpls. approves Super Bowl LII funding agreement

U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday to authorize a funding agreement with the Minnesota Super Bowl LII Host Committee for additional city services during the event.

Super Bowl LII is set for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium, but there will be 15 Super Bowl events along with several private events beginning Jan. 26. The Host Committee will reimburse the city for services above and beyond what’s normally included in department budgets. The estimated cost: $4.89 million.

The city also authorized the Minneapolis Police Department to enter into an agreement with other law enforcement agencies to provide security during Super Bowl festivities. The MPD will be the lead law enforcement agency. The city says the funding agreement with the Host Committee will fund these law enforcement costs. The agreement also requires the Host Committee to pay for police liability insurance.

Per the agreement, the Host Committee must pay Minneapolis in three installments by Jan. 15, 2018.

An estimated 125,000 people will travel to the Twin Cities for the festivities and 1 million is the anticipated attendance for the game and related events.

