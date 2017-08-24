MSP airport preps for Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS. On a busy day about 45,000 to 47,000 travelers touchdown or takeoff at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

On February 5th, the Operations Department of MSP is planning for the busiest day in the airport's history.

“It’s not even going to be close, the NFL has told us to be prepared for the 60,000 to 70,000 range,” says Phil Burke, the Director of Operations at MSP.

The day after the Super Bowl the majority of football fans will be taking flights back home, and MSP isn’t the only runways that’s expected to be crowded.

Mike Wilson, the Manager of Reliever Airports expects “we’re looking at 12 to 15 hundred aircrafts coming in to all of our airports.”

The main reliever airports include Anoka County and Flying Cloud Airport.

Aviation experts are prepping for the planes with more TSA agents and welcome volunteers but for traveler that must go wheels up on February 5th, follow the 5,4,3,2,1 rule.

Check out of your hotel five hours before your flight.

Be at the rental car agency four hours before your flight.

Three hours before your flight be at the airline counter.

Be at the security checkpoint two hours ahead of your flight and one hour before your flight be at the gate.

Phil Burke advises locals, “if I could share a piece of advice to local residents it would be don’t travel that Monday or Tuesday after the Super Bowl.”

