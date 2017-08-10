Official Super Bowl 52 merchandise released

Time to get your hands on some sweet Super Bowl LII merchandise! (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Vikings football officially kicked off Thursday night, but it’s not the only kickoff for the 2017 season.

“This week we officially launched the Super Bowl 52 merchandise, available here at the Vikings Store in US Bank Stadium where the game will be played,” says Andrea Mokros, the VP of Communications for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee.

The NFL huddled up to create apparel and goods, especially for Minnesota.

"We’re really excited that they took our Bold North brand and they ran with it. They picked up on all the colors of the Aurora Borealis of The North and a nod to the Vikings with the purple.”

At The Fan Shop in US Bank Stadium, super fans can take a pass at the products, everything from t-shirts to pins and glasses. Mokros insists this is just the tip of the iceberg and there will be more products to come.

"There will be more available throughout the season this is just a taste of whats to come and they wanted Minnesota to be the first to get it.”

