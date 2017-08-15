Project SUCCESS gets SB52 Legacy Grant

The Super Bowl Host Committee granted $100,000 to Project SUCCESS in order to help build a new kitchen to cultivate healthier food options. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - When the opportunity came knocking seven years ago, Shaadeia Munye jumped at it and joined Project SUCCESS, an organization that helps Twin Cities kids recognize dreams and plan for the future.

"I used to say can't a lot. Like, I don't think I can do that or I can't do that. Project success has completely erased can't from my vocabulary," Munye said.

She's now a senior at Patrick Henry High School and planning for her own future along side other students doing the same. The Super Bowl Host Committee granted $100,000 to Project SUCCESS in order to help build a new kitchen to cultivate healthier food options. It's part of 52-weeks of giving going to support kids programs based in living a healthy life.

The money In partnership with Best Buy, the money is also going towards new smart tablets, and an upgrade in technology at the center to help advance education programs beyond the school room.

"Project SUCCESS has worked and worked hard to inspire over 100,000 students," said Adrienne Diercks.

"Everyone needs someone in their lives telling them, no you are capable of anything as long as you want to do it," Munye said.

