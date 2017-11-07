SB52 legacy grant awarded to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa (Photo: KARE 11)

NETT LAKE, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund has awarded a $100,000 grant to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa to build two half-sized basketball courts on the reservation.

The outdoor courts will be at Indian Point Beach and a sector of the Lake Vermilion Reservation. By adding the courts, Tribal leaders hope to see physical activity levels increase to sustain longer-term health and wellness.

“Sports and recreation bring families and the community together and foster team-building and social skills and healthy habits,” said Corey Strong, Executive Director of the Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council. “We need to create new ways for children on this reservation to be active, come together and have fun with their neighbors."

The tribal council plans to complete the basketball courts by the end of September 2018.

Through its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, the MNSBHC has been awarding grants to communities throughout Minnesota in hopes of improving health and wellness of young people. The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, which is made possible each year by a $1 million contribution courtesy of the NFL Foundation.

