SB52 Legacy Grant awards $100K for White Earth skate park

Skaters and bikers have a new place to stay fit in White Earth, Minnesota thanks to a Super Bowl 52 Legacy Grant. (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

WHITE EARTH, Minn. - Skating enthusiasts will have a new place to ollie, flip and grind in northwest Minnesota.

On Monday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund awarded the White Earth Reservation Tribal Council a $100,000 grant to build the reservation’s first skate park.

Called the Sons and Daughters Initiative Skate Park, the venue will advance the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe’s goals of improving the health of children and families on the reservation.

BMX veteran Kevin Robinson spoke at the event and joined kids from White Earth to ride bikes, rollerblades, scooters, and skateboards. Robinson's visit also coincided with a special treat from this past weekend. On Saturday, about 80 kids from White Earth attended X Games events at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.



The grant is part of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program and its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

