SB52 Legacy Grant gives Duluth kids a better place to play

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson shows off the plans for Lincoln Park's Place to Play project for the kids in attendance at the grant ceremony. (Photo: Gordon Severson, KARE 11)

DULUTH, Minn. - Kids in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood will soon have a better Place to Play.

The Place to Play project was started to restore the park and play area in Lincoln Park with new equipment, restrooms and shelter.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund gave the City of Duluth an $50,000 grant to help bring the project to fruition.



"Alright, who's ready for a big check?" committee vice president Dana Nelson asked the crowd.

That donation inspired four local businesses to donate as well. Together they added an additional $85,000 to the project.

"Because we all know that a fire a couple years ago damaged a portion of this building," Duluth U.S. Bank President Todd Fedora says. "This money will help fix it."

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson was present to accept the grant. She says the city will add an additional $900,000 to get the project started. When she took the stage to speak, she addressed the kids in the crowd.

"We are going to put in almost a million dollars here," she said. "In the City of Duluth we care deeply for you. We care about your health and we care about your wellness and we care about your fun. And this park represents everything that is really good about what this city does and what we can do."

With Super Bowl 52 coming up at US Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is going around the state giving grants to 52 different communities.

