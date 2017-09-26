KARE
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

SB52 Legacy Grants awarded in Red Wing

The MNSBHC awarded three grants to the Red Wing School District and Goodhue County Health & Human Services to support initiatives that will help improve the health and wellness of local young people. http://kare11.tv/2wRW4KR

KARE 5:17 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

RED WING, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund continued its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign in Red Wing on Tuesday.

The MNSBHC awarded three grants, totaling over $125,000 in funding to the Red Wing School District and Goodhue County Health & Human Services to support initiatives that will help improve the health and wellness of local young people.

They are as follows:

  • $50,940 to the Red Wing School District to create a convenient place for students to access breakfast at Red Wing High School.
  • $25,000 worth of equipment was provided to the school district to help establish a “Super School Breakfast”.
  • $50,000 to Goodhue County Health & Human Services to renovate a playground and sports field in the community.

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories