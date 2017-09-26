SB52 Legacy Grants awarded in Red Wing

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund continued its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign in Red Wing on Tuesday. (Photo: KARE 11)

RED WING, Minn. - The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund continued its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign in Red Wing on Tuesday.

The MNSBHC awarded three grants, totaling over $125,000 in funding to the Red Wing School District and Goodhue County Health & Human Services to support initiatives that will help improve the health and wellness of local young people.

They are as follows:

$50,940 to the Red Wing School District to create a convenient place for students to access breakfast at Red Wing High School.

$25,000 worth of equipment was provided to the school district to help establish a “Super School Breakfast”.

$50,000 to Goodhue County Health & Human Services to renovate a playground and sports field in the community.

