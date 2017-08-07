Super Bowl 52 official merch now available

U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - For football fans too excited to wait, Super Bowl 52 official merchandise is now on sale six months before game day.

The official merchandise, including shirts, sweatshirts, hats, mugs and more, is available for purchase online. All the gear features the Lombardi Trophy LII logo, as well as color combinations of blue and purple to celebrate both the Vikings and the Bold North.

“Hosting the Super Bowl is our opportunity to showcase everything we love about the bold north and we want all Minnesotans to share in the excitement as we countdown to the big game,” said Maureen Bausch, CEO of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee, in a press release.

Minnesota will host Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4, 2018. In the meantime, you can browse merchandise online here.

