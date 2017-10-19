Super Bowl 52 wrap-up

U.S. Bank Stadium. (Photo: Chad Nelson, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Counting down to the Super Bowl, we're getting our first look at some VIP packages.

Blue Chip Hospitality announced it's offering the Premiere Purple Program. Four visitors can stay at the same hotel as the Super Bowl teams - The AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America - get tickets to the big game, VIP reception and pregame parties, plus four Super Bowl swag bags all for a cool $28,000.

More than 50 Minneapolis police officers are eligible for retirement, but it looks like no one wants to miss out on the Super Bowl festivities. Police Union President Bob Kroll expects most of those eligible to stick around until after Feb. 4, but it’s not just the experience they're sticking around for. Officers will be paid $55 an hour for the festivities, and $82 an hour for overtime.

