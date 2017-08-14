Super Bowl 'Crew 52' volunteer headquarters opens in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee is still accepting volunteer applications for people to help welcome visitors for the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. They need 10,000 people.
KARE 5:28 PM. CDT August 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Drag strip shooting kills 3 in Wis.
-
Men survive being shipwrecked on Lake of the Woods 2 days
-
#eyesUP: Cargill bans use of cell phones while driving
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Trump: 'No place' for violence seen in Virginia
-
Trump mourns those killed in Charlottesville
-
Several groups organize Charlottesville vigils in Twin Cities
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Ramp from I-394 eastbound to I-94 closed for 2 weeks
More Stories
-
Source of siblings' E. coli remains a mysteryAug 14, 2017, 4:56 p.m.
-
eyesUP: Cargill adopts 'no cellphone' policy while drivingAug 14, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Former Packer Donald Driver turns wedding crasherAug 14, 2017, 7:20 a.m.