Super Bowl Experience taking over Mpls. Convention Center

MINNEAPOLIS - NFL executives are in town and Wednesday they gave a glimpse of the Super Bowl Experience they have planned for the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The experience, which was born in Minneapolis 26 years ago, is basically an interactive NFL theme park, complete with a 30,000-foot retail space.

“Vince Lombardi trophy will be here, free player autographs, we have virtual reality, something called the ‘Hall of Fame’ bust where you can get your photo taken and it looks like the hall of fame bust," says Mary Pat Augenthaler, Vice President of Events for the NFL. "Super cool stuff. We've got locker rooms, we've got a clinic field where kids can come in and learn skills and drills of the game."

Tickets will be available starting Dec. 5, 2017, and can be purchased on www.superbowl.com.

