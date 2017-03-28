Super Bowl grant gives bikes to Crow Wing Co. kids

A Minnesota Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant is providing a fleet of bikes to kids in Crow Wing County. (Photo: Ellery McCardle, KARE 11)

BRAINERD, Minn. - Elementary students across Crow Wing County will soon be scooting around on two wheels, thanks to a grant from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

As part of its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign leading up to the Super Bowl, the Fund gave a grant to Crow Wing Energized on Tuesday. The $50,000 grant will help to buy a fleet of 60 bikes to give to elementary schools in the county, including Brainerd and Baxter Public Schools and Garfield Elementary.

The bikes will be part of a state-required bicycle curriculum for third- and fourth-graders. The goal is to use the fleet as an educational tool, teaching kids how bicycling can be part of a fun, healthy lifestyle.

