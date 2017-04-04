Super Bowl grant helps Fergus Falls kids design new 'interactive sculpture'

Kids in Fergus Falls will be helping to design a jungle gym-like sculpture, thanks to a Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund grant. (Photo: KARE 11)

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. - Fergus Falls will soon have a new sculpture meant for both art and play, thanks to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee (MNSBHC) Legacy Fund.

As part of its 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, the fund has awarded a grant to Springboard for the Arts to build a "play sculpture." It will stand at the future trailhead of the Central Lakes State Trail.

The plan is to build a jungle gym-like structure that will be designed by a local artist with help from students in Fergus Falls. The design is already in motion, thanks to 250 local kids who have been participating in "creative placemaking workshops" where they contribute their ideas.

This is the ninth grant of 52 that the MNSBHC Legacy Fund is giving out prior to Super Bowl 52.

