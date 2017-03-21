Super Bowl grant helps MN town buy sports equipment

Former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson runs drills with the kids in Worthington, Minnesota, as the city accepts a Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant to buy sports equipment. (Photo: KARE 11)

WORTHINGTON, Minn. - A Super Bowl Legacy Fund grant will help the City of Worthington pay for new sporting equipment to use at its renovated athletic fields.

Worthington is the latest of 52 organizations across the state to receive a grant from the fund. The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee unveiled the check for $50,000 Tuesday afternoon at the YMCA.

Maybe even more exciting than the money, at least for the kids, former Vikings linebacker E.J. Henderson was there helping with some drills.

The renovations of Buss Field is a big project for the city, costing more than $1 million and creating three main fields for sports. The project is expected to be complete by summer. It's a collaboration among the City of Worthington, Community Wellness Grant, Statewide Health Innovative Program and the YMCA.

The grant will help pay for soccer goals, bleachers, scoreboards, football markers and more.

City leaders say there has been a huge need for these fields.

"Soccer has become a very popular sport here and we really were short on a dedicated soccer complex," said City Administrator Steve Robinson.

City Council Member Larry Janssen said he's grateful for what the fund will provide for Worthington's kids.

"I think it's very important to have opportunities for these youth to take care of things like that, to be in top shape and compete with people across the state," he said.

