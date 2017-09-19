Super Bowl grant supports pop-up recreation in Detroit Lakes

The Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes "Recreation on the Go" program brings pop-up activites to parks around the area. (Photo: KARE 11)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - A Super Bowl grant will help the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes bring fun and recreation to more kids around the area.

A $36,795 grant was presented to the club by the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund on Tuesday. It's part of their ongoing initiative to provide 52 grants to 52 community projects over the 52 weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

The money will help support the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes' "Recreation on the Go" project. They plan to use the grant to replace their 23-year-old passenger van, and buy a trailer and materials to help bring pop-up activities to local parks.

The program gives kids from various backgrounds in Detroit Lakes better access to fun physical activity.

More information about the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes is available on its website.

