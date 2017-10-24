Super Bowl grant to help build park in SW Minn.

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund awarded a $50,000 grant to Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) to help build a park in Marshall, Minnesota. (Photo: KARE 11)

MARSHALL, Minn. - Kids in Marshall, Minnesota, will soon have a new playground, thanks to the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund.

The Legacy Fund is helping build a foundation of healthy habits for Minnesota youth. The "52 Weeks of Giving" campaign awards grants to communities across the state.

On Tuesday, it was Marshall, Minnesota's turn. A $50,000 grant given to Southwest Health and Human Services (SWHHS) will help build a park in an area that kids already use to stay active.

A hockey rink already opened in 2016, and now with the help of the grant, a playground will be just across the street -- next to the new ball fields.

"The goal is to increase physical activity for kids, and what better way than to provide a fun playground in an already up-and-coming area of the city that's really dedicated to physical activity," said Ann Orren, with SWHHS.

"There is no playgrounds on this side of town really. I mean there are some more centrally located in town, so this will be the first playground structure on this side," said Marshall Parks Superintendent Preston Stensrud.



And the kids say they're excited, too -- for "the swings," "the slides," and "the spinny thing."

Their new place to play will be ready by the spring of 2018.

